Amal Mohamad Naba used the German greeting guten abend as she saw her elderly German neighbour passing by. Naba's daughter followed the cue and said “guten abend opa”, which means good evening grandpa, and jumped up to give him a high five.

The neighbour responded with warmth and inquired about their wellbeing. For an outsider, with a limited knowledge of German politics and society, the exchange between Amal and her neighbour was heartwarming. It was genuine human-to-human contact based on compassion and goodwill. Not for a second did his skin colour, dress code or German mannerisms seem at odds with Hijab wearing Amal, who also happens to be a Syrian refugee.

“Not everyone discriminates against me for covering my hair,” Amal told TRT World. “But a lot of people do. It is especially harder if it has a bearing on my chances to earn for my family.”

Amal is a trained dentist from Syria. She speaks English, Arabic and has learned advanced German to perform her job efficiently. But she has been struggling to get an internship, a prerequisite for her to be employed as a dentist. Despite being invited for several interviews on the basis of her qualifications, she said, she has been denied a shot at an internship too many times.

“I think the real reason I am denied is that once they see me in a hijab, they get uncomfortable,” she said. “One of them even asked me if I would be ready to take it off. Of course, I refused. I think as a result I was refused a place.”

Amal cannot prove she is being discriminated against and said that the employers can easily counter her assertions by finding faults in her qualifications. She does, however, feel it strongly.

In her two-room apartment, Amal lives with her daughter and husband. At the moment the family is surviving on Germany’s largesse. The rent of the house, about 500 euros, is paid by the German state and the family gets the same amount as a stipend for monthly expenses. But Amal insisted that she wants to be financially independent and not a burden.

“We came here after facing many difficulties. My husband crossed the dangerous sea switching many boats. He was even arrested in Italy. I had to languish in camps in Lebanon without him,” Amal narrated the story of how trying times had been. “But Germany gave us a home and helped us. Now, we want to build our lives here with dignity,” she said as she offered us home-made Syrian sweets.

In Amal’s case, lack of proof makes it hard to make a case of structural discrimination. But her account indicates towards attitudinal discrimination that is hindering women like Amal from becoming self-sufficient and in effect also stopping them from contributing to the German economy.

In 2016, an experimental study by Doris Weichselbaumer, Head of the Institute of Women's and Gender Studies at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, revealed that an applicant with a Turkish name wearing a headscarf had to send 4.5 times more applications than an identical applicant with a German name and no headscarf. Her findings confirmed that there is discrimination against female immigrants, and the level of discrimination massively increases if they wear a headscarf.