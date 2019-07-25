Europe experiences its second heatwave of the summer
WORLD
5 MIN READ
Europe experiences its second heatwave of the summerRecord breaking temperatures force Europeans out on to beaches, lakes, and fountains to cool off.
Kadie Lane, plays in the fountain at Alnwick Gardensin Alnwick, England, Wednesday July 24, 2019, as the country experiences a heatwave / AP
July 25, 2019

Europe is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer as temperatures hovered close to or above the forties in parts of the continent.

Meteorologists are warning residents not to make unnecessary journeys and politicians are calling on employers to take the necessary precautions to protect their workers.

In London, the Met Office recorded the country's highest July temperature at 36.9 degrees celsius.

For many the hot weather forced them out on to beaches and anywhere where they could cool off.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon