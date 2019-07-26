Apple is paying Intel $1 billion for the chipmaker's smartphone modem division in a deal driven by the upcoming transition to the next generation of wireless technology.

The agreement announced Thursday comes three months after Apple ended a long-running dispute with one of Intel's rivals, Qualcomm.

That ensured Apple would have a pipeline of chips it needs for future iPhones to work on ultrafast wireless networks known as 5G.

Once the sale is completed later this year Apple will be picking up about 2,200 Intel employees and 17,000 wireless technology patents. Barring any complications, the deal is expected to close sometime between October and December.

Apple's purchase of Intel's smartphone modem patents and other technology could bolster its attempt to build its own line 5G chips and lessen its dependence on Qualcomm.

The Cupertino, California, has hammered out a licensing agreement with Qualcomm that carries through April 2025, with an option to extend for an additional two years after that.

Qualcomm is a pivotal supplier in the rollout of 5G, particularly in the US That's because President Donald Trump's administration has blacklisted another key 5G supplier, Huawei, as part of its trade war with China.

So far, 5G connections are only available in a few cities in the US, but they are expected to become more prevalent by next year.

The faster networks will enable consumers with 5G devices to download movies in a matter of seconds and access other streaming services more quickly.