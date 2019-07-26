The image of five-year-old Riham desperately trying to rescue her baby sister from the rubble of her bombed home is a grim reminder of the brutality of Syria’s eight-year war.

Her home in opposition-held Idlib was reportedly hit by a Syrian regime airstrike.

Syrian media outlet SY24 showed Riham pinned to rubble, holding on to her sister by her clothes in an attempt to stop her from falling while their father frantically tried to reach them.

The images shared widely prompted furore online.

As rescuers rushed to save them, the building collapsed.

Riham and her seven-month-old sibling were taken to a hospital where Riham reportedly died of her injuries. The children’s mother was also killed in the attack.

Since late April, more than 2,000 people have been killed in air-strikes in Syria’s last opposition-held province and more than 330,000 people have fled, according to the United Nations.

Children, the worst victims

The chaos of war in Syria continues to devastate the lives of children within the country and beyond.

Violence, displacement, and the everyday struggle for survival have not only scarred them physically but psychologically as well.

The regime and Russia have stepped up their deadly bombardment of Idlib province and adjacent areas in Aleppo and Hama provinces.