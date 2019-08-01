The Syrian regime has agreed to a truce in the northwestern region of Idlib on condition a Turkish-Russian buffer-zone deal is implemented, regime news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

It cited a military source who announced the regime's "approval for a ceasefire in the de-escalation zone in Idlib starting from tonight" on the condition militants and rebels withdraw forces and weaponry from a buffer zone as per a September accord struck in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

Russia welcomed the decision.

"Of course, we welcome the Syrian government's decision to introduce a truce," Moscow's envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentyev was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency after the first day of peace talks in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan.

Astana talks

Meanwhile, parties to the Astana talks on the war in Syria met once again for two days in Nur-Sultan. The UN has called the talks the most effective dialogue to end the Syrian war.

After 12 previous rounds since 2017, however, the situation on the ground remains much the same. The UN says more than 400,000 people have been internally displaced by the war.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are the three main Astana guarantors, who will be in attendance along with observers from the UN and Jordan.

Members of the Syrian opposition and Assad regime also attended, with Lebanon and Iraq joining the talks for the first time.

TRT World speaks to Syria analyst Oytun Orhan on Syria peace talks in the Kazakh capital.

Idlib

The current Astana talks are meant to focus on the Idlib region, home to more than three million people. The province is said to be the worst hit and is the last remaining opposition and rebel stronghold.

Around 800 people have died in regime bombing in the last three months alone, even within the de-escalation zone, despite a ceasefire agreement.