Entering the road leading Into Jalalabad city from the Jalalabad - Kabul highway, the first intersection you hit is Do Saraka, which leads through Sorkhrod, Khogyani and Sherzad districts all the way to Tora Bora.

The road is now mostly paved after many years of work and offers a beautiful view of farmlands and rural Nangarhar. However, the route is one of the most dangerous in Afghanistan and is littered with IEDs placed in advance for government officials, local strongmen, and other unsuspecting anti-Daesh or anti-Taliban adversaries.

The road is also well known for hosting spies from Daesh and the Taliban and others working for government intelligence.

"You're at the edge of the world," one boy jokingly said as he scurried by us upon arrival at a frontier bazaar, after which no one was willing to take us any further. When asked what he meant, 14-year-old Waleed said "crossing this line means a certain death".

“It's not just Daesh and Taliban over there, it's also the government - the 02 [the Afghan Army’s NDS02 Unit] and drones,” he explained.

Many of the survivors can be found in a beautiful but extremely volatile market that sells colourful fabrics and women's clothing - the marketplace is right at the edge of an area the locals consider relatively safe.

Haji Mumtaz, 65, from Zawa village, is one of those who fled the fighting in Khogyani district less than a month ago and now lives in a Madrasa near Chamtala Bazaar

"My cousin Haji Aslam Khan and his son Jumah Khan were watering their crops when they were hit by a drone. There are at least seven or eight other cases just like this that happened in Zawa,” he said.

"There were about 1,000 homes and almost everyone has fled. Those who had relatives in Jalalabad went there, others went to Sorkhrod or nearby Sheikh Masri Camp. Those who couldn't afford to leave are stuck inside the fighting and drone attacks."

In recent days, weeks and months as many as 9,000 families have fled the fighting in Nangarhar according to Attuallah Khogyani, Spokesperson for Nangarhar Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel.

Many others who couldn't afford to live in the city have opted to live under the airstrikes and others stay right on the cusp of the "end of the world".

Bashir Mohammed, 38 years old and now unemployed, also fled Zawa and now resides around Chamtala Bazaar.