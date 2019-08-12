Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison from an apparent suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges came after newly released testimony linked the disgraced financier to several high-profile personalities.

Epstein befriended many politicians and celebrities over the years and alleged victim Virginia Giuffre said in the court documents that she was forced to have sex with some of them.

From US presidents and senators to a British prince, female socialite and a French modelling agent, here's a look at the famous faces caught up in the Epstein scandal.

The prince and the presidents

Giuffre, now 36, testified that she had sex with Britain's Prince Andrew when she was underage, an allegation Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied.

A photo showing the prince standing with his arm around Giuffre's waist was included in Friday's unsealed documents.

Epstein, who was 66 when he died, was known to be close to Donald Trump before he was president and Bill Clinton. No allegations of sexual impropriety connected with the financier's activities have been made against them.

Trump and Clinton traveled on Epstein's private jet while Epstein was a regular guest at parties at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The English socialite

Ghislaine Maxwell, friend and former lover of Epstein, is the daughter of ex-British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell.

Giuffre said that Maxwell recruited her and other high-school age girls to perform sexual favors for Epstein. She also took part in the abuse, Giuffre added.

Maxwell, 57, denies the allegations and has called Giuffre a liar, leading Giuffre to sue Maxwell for defamation. Maxwell's current whereabouts are unknown.

The US politicians

Giuffre said she was sent to have sex with former US Senator George Mitchell, an allegation he has strenuously denied.

Mitchell, 85, was the Senate Majority Leader from 1989 to 1995 and one of the key architects of the deal that brought peace to Northern Ireland. He was also a special envoy to the Middle East under Barack Obama.