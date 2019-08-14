Restrictions on freedom of movement in India-administered Kashmir will be eased after Independence Day on Thursday, the governor of the restive valley said, although the communication blackout will continue. Restrictions in Hindu-majority Jammu have been completely lifted.

International outrage followed New Delhi's move to strip India-administered Kashmir's constitutional autonomy on August 5. The disputed Muslim-majority region has been under severe restrictions since, raising concerns Kashmiris are running short of essentials and news of rights violations is not making it out.

"We don't want to give that instrument to the enemy until things settle down," Satya Pal Malik told the paper in an interview. Malik told Times of India all phone lines and the internet will remain cut off.

"In a week or 10 days, everything will be alright and we will gradually open lines of communication," he said.

“Restrictions imposed in Jammu have been completely removed. They will continue in some places of Kashmir for some time,” Hindustan Times quoted Munir Khan, additional director general of police, as saying.

Indian authorities need more time to restore order in Kashmir, a Supreme Court justice said on Tuesday while hearing an activist's petition seeking to lift curbs in the Himalayan region.

Expecting a backlash, New Delhi snapped telecommunications and imposed a curfew in India-administered Kashmir on August 4, a day before its surprise presidential decree to strip the region of its autonomous status.

Tens of thousands of troop reinforcements have been deployed to the disputed region's main city of Srinagar and other towns and villages, turning the picturesque city into a deserted warren of barbed wire and barricades.

The reinforcement was sent to beef up the strength of half a million Indian troops that have been stationed in the region for several decades.

The lockdown has not completely prevented protests, however.

At least one protester died in a police chase during the curfew in India-administered Kashmir's main city Srinagar, a police official told AFP last week.

TRT World could not confirm the circumstances of his death and accounts on social media suggest Kashmiris have suffered medical complications or died during the severe restrictions on movement and communication.

On Wednesday, top police official Khan said the situation was under complete control. The Times quoted him as saying: “There have been only a few pellet injuries that have been treated.”

According to residents, around 8,000 people took part in another demonstration after Friday prayers, with security forces firing tear gas and pellet-firing shotguns to break up the rally.

On Tuesday, the Indian government confirmed for the first time that clashes took place, blaming them on "miscreants" and saying its forces reacted with "restraint".

Mosque shut

For the Muslim festival of Eid al Adha on Monday, the Himalayan region's biggest mosque the Jama Masjid was ordered shut and people were only allowed to pray in smaller local mosques so that no big crowds could gather, witnesses said.

Footage filmed by AFP on Monday showed hundreds of people protesting in the Soura area of Srinagar, shouting slogans such as "We want freedom" and "India go back."