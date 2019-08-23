I must have been five or a bit older when I asked my mother about the whereabouts of my father.

"He was jailed for speaking the truth," she told me.

I could not believe her. Why would anyone suffer for doing the right thing? I thought. My brother, who probably read my mind, answered in a broken voice, "He was jailed for not doing his homework."

It made sense to me as a child. For years, this was what I believed. One day, when I was missing my father, I decided to skip my homework, it was the only way I could live with him permanently. But it did not happen.

I confronted my mother. She took me to meet my father in jail. He sat me down, lifted his shirt and showed me the scars on his back from torture. I was overcome by horror like never before. I closed my eyes to feel safer. He stroked my head, smiled and told me that India is a monster, that robs kids of their fathers and childhood in Kashmir.

At present, however, it is not just my parents or our faceless political prisoners who feel locked up. After revoking Kashmir’s special status, an act that establishes settler colonialism in the region, the entire Kashmir has been made a prison.

People are confined to their homes, on their own land. A native Kashmiri needs to show a curfew pass to an Indian soldier to come out of their home, even for a medical emergency.

Every connection to the outside world — the internet and mobile phones— remains shut. Schools are closed, and children have been abducted from their homes, in the dead of night. The streets are deserted.

At least 700,000 Indian armed forces have been deployed to suppress any form of protest. The sight of these soldiers is a harrowing daily reminder of occupation.

I see George Orwell’s 1984, coming to life, in Kashmir. The parallels are striking. Similar to what the Ministry of Peace did in the dystopian novel, the Indian state has imposed a bloody war on unarmed Kashmiris, that it says is for the sake of bringing peace.

The infernal siege has been eulogised as the dawn ofdevelopment by the Hindu supremacist Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The Thought Police are on the ground and have locked us in our homes before anyone has committed a crime.

The Indian authorities have arrested at least 2300 people during the lockdown.

In their backyards, people have found drones hovering overhead. Any Kashmiri who espouses the right to self-determination is committing a Thought Crime and is deemed a terrorist. You do have a choice though: either killed, jailed or placed under house arrest.

The Indian media serves the function of the Ministry of Truth in the novel. It is an instrument of Indian occupation, whipping up Islamophobia, fake news and the demonisation of Kashmiris.

On social media, a majority of Indians are celebrating our pain. Even the leftists are busy justifying the persecution. I wrote a tweet highlighting my mother’s illness, denial of basic medical facilities to her and her prolonged detention in solitary confinement and nearly every Indian responded saying that they await her death. Some went so far as to say she should be hanged publicly without any delays. The antipathy is unprecedented.

***

My mother used to call me from prison once a month. The call would last for around five minutes. She is not allowed to call anymore. So, I wrote a letter to her a week ago, but it never got to her. I found out that India has shut postal services in Kashmir too.

Now, I search for her name online to see if there is some news about my mother. The last time we talked was a few months ago; her voice sounded weak. I asked her about it, but she kept on telling me to look after myself and not to lose hope. She asked about my father’s health. I told her that he was fine.

The reality though was that though I was outside, I knew as little as she did. At the end of the call, as soon as she said goodbye, I heard her cough heavily. I realised that she was stifling the cough throughout the call. She tries to be my rock while she's caged herself. When it comes to bravery, the mothers in Kashmir surpass all.

Three years ago, I had to attend a parent-teacher meeting alone as both my parents were in prison at the time. The next day, filled with resentment, I went to meet them.

"Why can’t we have a normal life!" I shouted at them.

My father, with an air of calmness, told me that our life was as normal as it could get. I thought he was indifferent. I left the meeting room, furious. But growing up in a conflict zone, one understands that slavery is abnormal and inimical to human nature. Resistance is normal. Living happily without freedom is abnormal. Being imprisoned for standing up to slavery is normal.

To exist under an occupation that is designed to break us is a revolutionary act. Surviving this siege, that was designed to strike terror into all us, feels like a victory.