CORDOBA, Argentina — When Argentinian president Mauricio Macri decided to give a green light to the debate on Februrary 2018, about whether abortion should be legalised in the country, he set in motion a number of political movements that previously didn’t have great visibility or momentum.

Argentina's feminist movement is one of those. The support for the ‘green scarves’, the movement's symbol that identifies the demand for the right to legal, secure and free abortion, began to grow, along with the support for sexual education in schools, popularising slogans such as: “Sexual education to choose, contraceptives to avoid abortions, abortions to avoid death.”

On the other hand, it also gave purpose and momentum to some factions of Christian - Catholic, but mainly evangelical - ‘pro-life’ groups, which chose light blue scarves as a counter symbol. They also took to the streets in large crowds, and across the country’s important cities during the debates in Congress in 2018.

At the end of the debates, after the law was debunked in the Senate, these groups took to the streets again, this time victorious and in even larger crowds. For many politicians, it was a provocative demonstration of power, especially with the 2019 national elections just around the corner.

The light blue electoral surprise: the Santa Fe elections.

Walter Ghione is a pentecostal pastor from Rosario - Argentina’s third largest city, and the most populated in the province of Santa Fe - is a city that’s been governed for over a decade by one of the most progressive administrations in the country, and that is one of the few places with a pregnancy interruption protocol in place.

After running and losing five times for various legislative offices, Ghione again ran in this year’s provincial election and won a legislative seat. His front emerging as the third most popular political force.

Speaking to TRT World, Ghione said he's a third generation pastor who father is considered to be a "very important figure" in a church named Asamblea de Dios (God's Assembly).

"Pastorship kind of runs in my blood," he said. "I remember as a child we went to the south of Brazil for family vacations, and as we always did, no matter where we were, when Sunday came we went to church. There was a pastor giving service that really impressed me, he was captivating. My father must have seen my expression, so he approached and told me that the pastor was a great man, and part of what made him great was that he was also mayor of the city. My father always expressed his admiration towards the Brazilian model. On how there isn’t this taboo about politics and religion, and evangelicals have political power and are well organised. From the first time since I got involved I’ve always had his support.”

In the 2019 provincial elections, Ghione was part of a pre-poll coalition led by a model-turned- TV commentator Amalia Granata, who participated on different ballots with no success.

They ran a low-budget campaign, counting on Granata's celebrity stature and vast popularity. Taking a tough anti-abortion and anti-gender stance, both Ghione and Granata sidestepped the most compelling issues of the country, including rising poverty. It turned out they didn’t need to. Their coalition won six seats, fetching a quarter of a million votes, almost 10 times more than any of their members had received in the past, which made it the third most important force in the provincial lower chamber of Congress.

“I personally don’t see the contradiction between religion and politics," Ghione said. "At the end of the day, it’s service. When things get bad the state relies on us to help out with the situation and it’s been that way since the early 2000s. But when the debate is about things so holy to us like life, the conception of family, of education, values...then everybody rushes to leave us out of the conversation and say we’re a bunch of fanatics."

Ghione believes that since his social and ideological views are shared by a large number of population, it's important for people adhering to hardline evangelical views to contest elections and represent people's aspirations in Congress.

"Why shouldn't we take a stand and say: hey, you're not crossing that line. If there's dozens of green scarf Congress ladies, why can’t there be people expressing Christian values?”

Ghione comes across as an exceptionally genial man. Unlike his pro-life companions, he says he believes in giving respect to political opponents.