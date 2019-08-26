French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned "extraordinarily rude" comments about his wife Brigitte by his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro in an escalating spat between the two men.

Bolsonaro and Macron have repeatedly locked horns in the past week over the fires ravaging the Amazon basin, one of the main topics at the G7 summit the French president is hosting in Biarritz.

But Bolsonaro's endorsement of vicious personal comments about Macron's wife posted online appeared to force their relationship to a new low.

"He has made some extraordinarily rude comments about my wife," Macron said at a press conference in Biarritz.

"What can I say? It's sad. It's sad for him firstly, and for Brazilians."

On Sunday, a Bolsonaro supporter posted a message on Facebook mocking the appearance of Brigitte Macron and comparing her unfavourably with Brazil's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

"Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?" the man wrote next to an unflattering picture of Brigitte Macron, 66, who is 29 years older than Bolsonaro's wife, Michelle.

Bolsonaro replied to the post on Facebook: "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha."

"I think Brazilian women will probably be ashamed to read that from their president," Macron said. "I think that Brazilians, who are great people, will probably be ashamed to see this behaviour."

"And as I feel friendship and respect towards the Brazilian people, I hope that they will very soon have a president who behaves in the right way."

Bolsonaro, who has accused Macron of having a colonialist attitude, immediately lashed out at the French leader over his latest remarks on Monday.