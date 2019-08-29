New Delhi— After the Indian government imposed a blanket ban on all forms of communication in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, following its total annexation, hundreds of Kashmiri students living in different Indian states were immediately cut off from their families.

While the disconnect has students concerned about the welfare of their families back home, it has also led to a financial crunch for them. To live outside Kashmir, most students receive money from their parents once or twice a month. But with banks shut and the internet down, there is no way hundreds of these students can access money from home.

Areeba Mushtaq, who studies at Delhi University, told TRT World on August 23 that she is left with Rs 2,000 ($27) and has not been able to get in touch with her family since August 10, when her father called from a government official's mobile phone.

“I don’t know how long I will be able to survive on these Rs 2,000. I have to manage my meals, auto fare and other expenses. I don’t know how will I manage the rent of my apartment next month,” Areeba said.

She said her father used to send her Rs 15,000 every month through internet banking. She hails from Srinagar’s Illahibagh locality, one of the few areas that have seen massive protests and is under complete lockdown.

“Those Rs 15,000 would cover my rent, auto fare and meals. Now it does not seem like they [the government] will restore internet or the banks will resume functioning. I don’t know how to survive on these Rs 2,000 until things return to normal back home,” she said.

The Indian government, citing the security situation after stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy and relegating it to two centrally-administered territories, cut all means of communication and put the entire region under strict lockdown. With thousands of Indian troops - said to number around 500,000 - and local police dotting every street, the movement of civilians is by and large restricted.

Sehrish, who is from Srinagar’s old city – considered to be a volatile area – studies in one of Delhi’s engineering colleges. She returned to Delhi two days before Kashmir was cut off from the rest of the world.

“My father had told me that he would send me money for the hostel fee. I have to pay Rs 32,000 for accommodation and food, and I have not even been able to talk to my family. I have run out of money, and I have been dodging my hostel warden. I don’t know how I will survive,” she said.

The exact number of students in India and Bangladesh is unconfirmed but it is estimated that tens of thousands of Kashmiris study in India and Bangladesh combined - the latter serving as a hub for those studying medicine as it's a cheaper option than India. According to the Kashmir Monitor, around 500 students enrol in medical studies in Bangladesh every year.

Crowdsourcing for funds

A few organisations have been crowd-funding to help Kashmiri students living away from their homes. Nasir Khuehami, a student activist, along with his friends have raised funds to help out Kashmiri students in different states.

“We have distributed rations and money among hundreds of students in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bangaluru and other states,” Nasir said.

But with thousands of students in need of money and rations (rice, oil, salt, and sugar etc), Nasir says, they are not able to pay large sums to individual students, except in a few critical cases.

Nasir said one student fell ill in Uttarakhand and he required more than Rs 35,000 for his treatment. He was running out of money and could not call home for help.

“He was dying. He had no money left. After bargaining with the hospital staff, we settled for Rs, 35,000 [$488] for his treatment. We used the donation money to get him treated,” he said.