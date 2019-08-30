Two more Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested late Friday, the Civic Party said, bringing to three the number of members of the city's parliament targeted in a protest crackdown.

Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, while Au was accused of assaulting a police officer, Tam's Civic Party said on its verified Facebook page.

Earlier in the day, activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were granted bail after being charged with inciting people to join a protest in June, while authorities denied permission for a major march in what appears to be a harder line on this summer's protests.

Police said Wong and Agnes Chow are being investigated for their role in a June 21 unauthorised protest outside a police station. Both are charged with participating in the demonstration and inciting others to join it. Wong is also charged with organising it.

Andy Chan, the leader of a pro-independence movement, was arrested at the airport on Thursday night. Three others were taken in earlier this week for vandalising legislature offices on July 1.

The organisers of the major pro-democracy march planned for Saturday in Hong Kong have called it off after an appeals board denied permission to hold it.

It's unclear if protesters would still gather for any unauthorised demonstration.

Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front said on Friday that the group had no choice but to cancel the march because of concern for the physical and legal safety of participants.

Demosisto's vice-chairperson Isaac Cheng urged residents to continue protesting despite a high risk of arrest.

The Demosisto's vice-chairperson said the arrests of two prominent members of the pro-democracy group are an attempt to spread fear and "white terror" among Hong Kong residents.

Cheng spoke to reporters on Friday about the arrests before Saturday's banned rally.

"He was suddenly pushed into a private car on the street,” Wong’s political party Demosisto, which advocates for greater democracy in Hong Kong, said on its official Twitter account.

“He has now been escorted to the police headquarters in Wan Chai,” it said, adding its lawyers were working on the case.