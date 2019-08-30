In early August, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) of Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution making history in the process - and not in a positive way.

The articles provided the sole basis for Kashmir’s accession with India. The region had its rights enshrined in the constitution, its autonomy was guaranteed, and its regional assembly had the corollary right to make laws in its jurisdiction, and have its flag.

The move, however, has not been smooth. Kashmiris have bitterly contested the decision, with some voices in India also protesting the move. Experts have argued that Modi’s decision would likely increase militancy and the NGO Genocide Watch issued a genocide alert for the Kashmir valley.

The events also unfolded via the twitter handles of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both communicated their respective stances regarding Kashmir in an epic Twitter battle for the fate of the disputed region.

Twitter has helped global leaders to reach audiences, unfiltered. Although measuring the collective viewpoints of the audiences can be a tedious task, social media has helped political leaders transmit narratives, policy outlooks and sometimes myths without even the need for the gatekeeping of the traditional media.

The day when Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India, gave his speech in parliament, announcing abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Modi tweeted immediately after describing the passing of the bill as a “momentous occasion” in India’s parliamentary democracy.

Modi further stressed the prospects of youth empowerment and various opportunities for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring integration.

It must be underscored that envisioning the integration of the Kashmir region has been part of the political program of the BJP, and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The RSS is a right-wing Hindu organisation that dedicates itself to restoring the moral and spiritual traditions of India under the ideology of Hindutva.

Additionally, the organisation has also been characterised as having fascist tendencies. In colonial India, the admiration of Nazi Germany was widely shared by Hindu nationalists. Vinayak Dimodar Savakar, a key figure behind the coining of the Hindutva ideology, was an advocate of Hitler’s anti-Jewish policy , identifying a similar framework for the Muslim minorities in India.

Also, the supreme director of the RSS between 1940 until 1973, Madhav Gowalkar, actively supported that India was the land of Hindus, while Muslims and Christians were considered as invaders.