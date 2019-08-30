Syrian residents and army defectors reported an escalation in the Assad regime and Russia's military operations in northwest Syria, just as Moscow announced the regime would cease fire in the coming hours.

The Russia-backed Syrian regime stepped up an offensive against the last big stronghold of Syrian opposition and rebels in the northwest, mounting more air raids and deploying ground reinforcements including Iranian-backed militias, army defectors and residents said on Friday.

The Russian-led alliance was pushing into densely-populated parts of Idlib province in the northwest where millions of people who fled fighting elsewhere in Syria have taken refuge.

Jets flying at high altitude dropped bombs on the outskirts of Idlib city, the heavily-populated provincial capital.

The aircraft were believed to be Russian, according to activists who track the warplanes' activities.

The northwest offensive has prompted UN warnings of a new humanitarian crisis amid the gains by Damascus and its partner Moscow, which has helped regime leader Bashar al Assad turn the tide in the eight-year-old conflict since intervening in 2015.

Moving deeper into territory along the Turkish border, the advance took the town of Tamaneh after earlier capturing Khwain, Zarzoor and Tamanah farms, the defectors and residents said.

They were the first gains since the alliance seized a main rebel pocket in nearby Hama province last week.

The offensive has been reinforced by elite regime units and Iranian-backed militias, the defectors and residents said.

"There are daily reinforcements coming from the Iranian militias, elite Republican Guards units and Fourth Armoured Division," Colonel Mustafa Bakour, a commander in Jaish al Izza rebel group, told Reuters.

