Azeddine Nouiri, Morocco’s double Paralympic gold medallist, was born on July 21, 1986, in Layoune in the Sahara. After his father left the family, Azeddine moved to Asfi with his mother and siblings. That’s where he enrolled in an organisation for people with disabilities. Here he discovered a group of people with disabilities practicing basketball in wheelchairs.

“I started attending all their practice sessions as a viewer and I would help sometimes. If any player was absent for some reason during a session, I would seize the opportunity and use their wheelchair to play some basketball,” he says.

In Asfi, Azeddine started exploring athletic throwing disciplines like the javelin, shot put and discus.

“During major events, I would hear of famous champions and wonder to myself what is preventing me from being like them.”

He realised that his results were not very far off in the javelin and the shot put, so he decided to focus on the shot put even though he admits that he finds this sport boring. In a country where there is a lack of trainers and tools, he felt this was the only way to make it.

“The shot put only costs the price of the shot and a rope, and all I had to do was throw and drag,” he says.