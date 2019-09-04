Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday announced the formal withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill that has plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its worst political crisis in decades.

The bill, which would have allowed extraditions to mainland China where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, triggered months of unrest and posed the gravest challenge to Chinese leader Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

But Lam said in a pre-recorded television message on Wednesday that the government would not accept other demands, including an independent enquiry into alleged police misconduct against protesters.

However, she named two new members to a police watchdog agency investigating the matter.

Protesters have also called for the release of those detained without charges, but Lam said this was unacceptable.

Her announcement on Wednesday came just two days after Reuters revealed that Lam told business leaders last week she had caused "unforgivable havoc" by introducing the bill.

If she had a choice she would apologise and resign, according to a leaked audio recording.

At the closed-door meeting, Lam told the group that she now had "very limited" room to resolve the crisis because the unrest had become a national security and sovereignty issue for China amid rising tensions with the United States.

Lam's remarks are consistent with a Reuters report published on Friday that revealed how leaders in Beijing were effectively calling the shots on handling the crisis.

The protests against the bill in the former British colony began in March but snowballed in June and have since evolved into a push for greater democratic rights.

The bill would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

Will pulling the bill pull the plug on protests?

It was not immediately clear if the announcement of the bill's withdrawal would help end the unrest. The immediate reaction appeared sceptical and muted and the real gauge will be how many people take to the streets.

Many are furious at perceived police brutality and the number of arrests – 1,183 at the latest count – and want an independent inquiry.

"This won't appease the protesters," Boris Chen, 37 who works in financial services, said. "In any kind of time, people will find something they can get angry about."

Pearl, 69, said the protests were no longer about the bill.

"Some of those guys may change their minds, maybe, but just a minority," she said of the protesters. "Some of them just want to create trouble and they will continue to do so."

Jessica, 23, a student, said the decision showed the protest efforts had been worthwhile.