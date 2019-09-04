In pictures: Putin meets Modi in Russia, Qatar unveils World Cup 2022 logo
POLITICS
6 MIN READ
In pictures: Putin meets Modi in Russia, Qatar unveils World Cup 2022 logoHere are the photos making the news during the past few days. They show Vladimir Putin meeting Narendra Modi, Britain's PM Johnson after suffering a major parliamentary defeat over Brexit, and a joyous Grigor Dimitrov after defeating Roger Federer.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) during a visit to the shipyard Zvezda, as Rosneft Russian oil giant chief Igor Sechin (C) accompanies them, outside the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok on September 4, 2019, ahead of the start of the Eastern Economic Forum hosted by Russia. / AFP
September 4, 2019

Sudan's interim Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called for the United States to drop his country from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. 

The request came as Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup. which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate. 

Meanwhile, the 76th Venice Film Festival was underway with star-studded screenings and parties. And Ben & Jerry's, the US ice cream makers, announced a new flavor, Justice Remix'd, to "spotlight structural racism in a broken criminal legal system".

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister