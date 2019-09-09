Later this month, students around the globe will launch a week-long climate strike, calling for emergency action to reverse climate change and an end to the worldwide dependence on fossil fuels.

In the United States, climate change has taken on an increasingly important role in debates between Democratic contenders hoping to unseat US President Donald Trump next November.

Before Trump came to office, former president Barack Obama had a mixed record on climate change policies. Though he often urged action to combat the problem, his policies fell short, say critics.

And although climate change did not play a leading role in the 2016 elections, it has become one of the crux issues in Democratic debates as the 2020 vote approaches.

But throughout Trump’s time in the White House, the Republican president has focused on growing the production of fossil fuels, which are both bad for public health and harmful for the environment. Trump also withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Accords.

Ahead of a CNN town hall on the climate last week, the presidential hopefuls put out their plans for fighting against climate change. During the town hall, they debated their respective plans.

TRT World breaks down some of the proposals put forward by Democratic contenders hoping to clench the nomination for the 2020 presidential vote.

Biden

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, who served as vice president under Obama, has declined to follow suit with many fellow Democrats advocating a ban on fracking. Failing to put forward specific, detailed policy proposals, Biden suggested that his diplomatic experience would help him arrange an international coalition to fight climate change.

“The fact of the matter is that we make up 15 percent of the problem. The rest of the world makes up 80, 85 percent of the problem,” Biden said.

“If we did everything perfectly – and we must and should in order to get other countries to move – we still have to get the rest of the world to come along and the fact of the matter is we have to up the ante considerably.”

Biden’s plan seeks to “ensure the US achieves a 100 percent clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050”.

Under pressure from grassroots activists, Biden eventually signed a pledge to decline fossil fuel money.

Sanders

Bernie Sanders, the independent US Senator from Vermont and self-described socialist, has called for the criminal prosecution of polluters.

His plan calls for “reaching 100 percent renewable energy for electricity and transportation by no later than 2030 and complete decarbonisation by 2050 at latest”.

As president, according to his plan, Sanders would “immediately end all new and existing fossil fuel extraction on federal public lands”.

Additionally, Sanders has proposed that the federal government shell out $16.3 trillion in funding over a decade.

Warren

Elizabeth Sanders, another progressive candidate, wrote on Twitter on Friday that she would sign “an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands” on his first day in office.

“And I will ban fracking – everywhere,” she added.

Warren has also promoted incentives for farmers to invest in environment-friendly practices that reduce carbon emissions, as well as investments in green research.

She has called on fellow presidential candidates to adopt a 100-percent clean energy platform, and her own plan posits measures to ensure that all new buildings are emission-free by 2028, that electricity is carbon-neutral by 2030, and that all new cars, trucks and buses are emission-free by 2030.

Harris

Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, has sought to place climate control at the centre of her presidential campaign, pledging a $10 trillion investment over a decade.

Unlike Sanders, Harris has not explained how much of that investment will come from public funds.

Working with left-leaning lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, Harris has pushed a draft of the Climate Equity Act, which proposes ranking environmental and climate legislation according to its impact on “frontline” communities.

She has joined the chorus of voices calling for a fossil fuel ban on public lands, having signed a pledge to not accept fossil fuel industry funds for her campaign. In the past, she accepted such funds.

She has not, however, thrown her weight behind a fracking ban, and it remains unclear where exactly Harris stands on nuclear energy.

Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has proposed a $1 trillion investment and hopes to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Of that total, $200bn will be invested in clean energy research and development, while $250bn will go toward creating the Clean Energy Bank to “finance innovative technologies”, according to CNBC.