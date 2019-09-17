Journalists based in Kashmir these days call the Kashmir Valley an information black hole. Journalists say lack of access to officials, a widespread communication blockade and intimidation by security forces makes their job tougher than it's ever been before.

Muzamil Jaleel, Deputy Editor of the Indian Express – one of the largest English dailies in India – was in Kashmir the day the Indian government stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcated it into two centrally-administered territories.

Jaleel says to reach his Srinagar office, which is barely 3 miles from his residence, it took him around three hours as security forces at checkpoints would not let him pass. He had to make multiple detours to reach his office.

Even his press card wouldn't open any doors.

“I was told by everyone not to show press ID. At one point I did show my ID to security forces, and I was asked to go back immediately,” Jaleel says.

The communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir began the night of August 4, and by the next morning, all phones, landlines and internet services were blocked across the erstwhile state. Among those worst hit are journalists.

Parvaiz Bukhari—based in Kashmir and freelancing for an international news agency—says that working within a communication blockade feels like functioning out of a black hole.

Bukhari says it's extremely difficult to confirm reports or get any information out of officials.

“I reported about a boy hit by a pellet gun canister straight on his shoulder. I came to know about it accidentally 20 days after he was injured,” Bukhari says.

The lack of access to information and various other restrictions have barred journalists from reporting several incidents or prevented them from confirming the information they manage to get — which makes it easier for officials to deny the reports.

Bukhari says the restrictions mean that journalists in Kashmir have not been able even to skim the surface of what is happening there.

“One of the biggest difficulties has been that authorities have not been made available to cross-check the information or to seek their responses on what we find on the ground,” Bukhari says.

“Fundamentally, all these restrictions have resulted in stifling reportage out of Kashmir."

And the reasons: inaccessibility and intimidation.

For example, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, a freelance photojournalist based in Kashmir, says that since the beginning of the lockdown, there have been several occasions when security forces stopped her from doing her job. Worse, she was forced to delete photographs and videos she had shot.

“To reach a particular spot, it was altogether a difficult task. There were barricades, restrictions and security forces would tell us they had orders not to allow the media to pass,” Mattoo says.

“There were incidents where security forces made us delete the footage, and we were not even able to communicate with other journalists about what had happened,” she adds.

Another journalist who does not want to be named writes for a Delhi-based news website, has been covering the events in Kashmir since the beginning of the lockdown. The administration initially issued passes to few journalists so that they could move around amid restrictions. This journalist was also issued one such ‘Curfew Pass’.

But two days later, he says, he was stopped by security personnel and not allowed to pass a checkpoint and then, “A CRPF personnel tore that ‘pass’ apart."

He says that reporting from an ‘information black hole’ was so difficult that he had no idea where to go to get stories out. “I would go to a random village and talk to people. It was a matter of luck if you got your hands on some story,” he says.

What makes things worse is there is no way to cross-check these stories. He says the officials could not be reached on the phone and they were not available in their offices. “To confirm a news report, it took many days.”

Jaleel narrates the same story. He says his colleagues in Kashmir were harassed on the roads by security forces. “I talked to some journalists, their cameras were checked, their phones confiscated and their footage was deleted,” Jaleel says.