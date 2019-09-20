Donald Trump angrily denied wrongdoing on Friday in a phone call with a mystery foreign leader that prompted an intelligence whistleblower to sound the alarm, as reports say the complaint centres on a conversation with Ukraine's leader.

The allegations have triggered a showdown between Congress, whose Democratic leaders are demanding to see the contents of the complaint, and the Trump administration which has barred lawmakers from reviewing it.

'Promise'

According to a report by The Washington Post, which cited two unnamed former US officials, the complaint stemmed from Trump's communications with Ukraine, and a "promise" allegedly made by the president.

"It's a partisan whistleblower," Trump fumed to reporters while acknowledging in the same breath that he does not know the identity of the person who filed the complaint.

Trump spent much of Friday morning addressing the growing firestorm and denying wrongdoing, earlier tweeting that he had a "pitch-perfect" conversation, without detailing whom he had spoken to or what was said.

"I can say it was a totally appropriate conversation," Trump said.

The allegations could refer to a call known to have been made in July between Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former professional comedian who was elected in May.