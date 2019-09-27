Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party has ostensibly disappeared from the country’s political landscape as quickly as it rose to prominence.

After a spate of successful performances in legislative elections starting in 2012, and at one point becoming the third largest party in the Greek parliament, Golden Dawn has begun to close its offices around the country.

Even at the height of the party’s violence – widespread attacks targeting migrants, refugees and leftists, among others, and a spate of killings attributed to Golden Dawn members – Golden Dawn maintained significant support for years.

Yet Golden Dawn suffered in July legislative elections, securing just less than the three-percent threshold required to enter parliament.

On July 7, Greek voters ousted the left-wing Syriza party and put the right-wing New Democracy back in power, an outcome that was widely expected owing to Syriza’s hemorrhaging of support in recent years.

Less expected, however, was Golden Dawn’s inability to re-enter the parliament. The neo-Nazi party – which is caught up in an ongoing trial that could prove existential for the organisation – received only 2.93 percent of the vote.

In late May, when Greeks voted for their representatives in the European Parliament, Golden Dawn had dropped from its former four seats to only two. Nonetheless, the party managed to gain the votes of around 13 percent of youth voters.

But the uptick in youth support didn’t help Golden Dawn when the snap legislative elections came around.

In a statement posted on its website, the Athens-based anti-fascist group KEERFA celebrated the closing of Golden Dawn’s offices as a “victory”.

“Six years after the assassination of Pavlos Fyssas,” the statement read, referring to a left-wing rapper killed by a Golden Dawn member, “the Golden Dawn lost many offices, and now loses its headquarters.”

The statement went on to urge activists to continue pressuring Golden Dawn in order to “disperse them once and for all”.

Thanos Dokos, an Athens-based analyst and director of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, believes that “the first generation was too primitive and too brutal to convince people that they can be a solution for Greece’s problems”.

He told TRT World: “They scared more people away than they attracted.”

Dokos added: “What I also see is that the leading gang inside Golden Dawn has made almost everybody else very unhappy. They lost parliamentarians. There were strong fights inside the party.”

Violence

In 1980, far-right leader Nikolaos Michaloliakos founded a neo-Nazi journal called Golden Dawn. Five years later, Golden Dawn was established as a political association.

It wasn’t until 1993 – when the country was enduring a surge in nationalist sentiment over its northern neighbour’s name, Macedonia – that Golden Dawn registered as a political party.

For more than a decade, the party remained a largely obscure entity on the fringe of the political process.

But around 2009 and onward, Golden Dawn members began carrying out brutal attacks targeting migrants and refugees, among others, around the country.

Their black-clad members were known to hunt down victims and attack them with weapons such as knives and sticks.

Golden Dawn also carried out food drives and blood drives exclusively for Greeks, riding on the coattails of widespread anger stemming from the economic crisis that started gripping the country in late 2009.