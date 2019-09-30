For ordinary Egyptians, the streets of Cario demonstrate the country's economic struggles.

“Certain car brands are now too expensive for Egyptians. We either see cheap Chinese cars or expensive German cars owned by the filthy rich on the streets. The streets look funny,” a young Cairo-based teacher, who wished to remain anonymous fearing the government's reprisal, told TRT World.

With soaring gas prices and daily necessities getting more and more expensive, she feels that the country's working-class has almost been broken, while the income gap between the rich and the middle class keeps widening.

Prior to 2011 and Egyptian military general Abdel Fattah el Sisi's power grab, the 27-year-old high school teacher said she often went overseas for vacations. In contrast to that time, she says planning such offshore tours is a luxury now.

Pointing at stark economic inequality Egypt has plunged into under Sisi's rule, she feels the government is completely out of step with harsh economic realities.

In the last few weeks, anti-Sisi protests have broken out in several urban strongholds for the first time in six years. Cairo once again wears a deserted look -- except for the riot police patrolling several neighbourhoods, blocking the main roads and arresting people here and there.

“Prices of everything have been raised. Fuel, food, college fees,” 23-year-old university student Mohamed, from Alexandria, told TRT World, requesting his surname be withheld for security reasons.

“While controlling the resources of the country and obsessing over foreign investments in Egypt, the military leadership has missed the chance of competition for development. In addition, the unprecedented rates of corruption lead to infrastructure deterioration and rising prices,” he added.

The new protest movement, although it's smaller in size compared to 2011 and has been largely suppressed, was triggered with a series of videos posted in early September by an Egyptian contractor Mohamed Ali, who had previously worked closely with Sisi. In one of the videos released in early September, Ali accuses Sisi of large scale corruption and urges people to take to the streets in protest.

Moved by Ali's call, Mohamed wanted to participate in the protests but his family didn’t let him. They’re from a generation that witnessed the Rabaa massacre and understand the brutality Sisi's regime engaged in to curb dissent. At present, Cairo is under a heavy lockdown, with more than 2,000 people arrested in the last few weeks. The protests haven't completely been suppressed, however. The reports of people gathering and sloganeering against the Sisi regime keep pouring out from the country's provincial areas.

In an attempt to address the growing frustration among regular Egyptians, the government claims that inflation rates are improving and the economy is doing well. But as the poverty rate has hit an all-time high, ordinary Egyptians question the government's claims as they do not see their living standards improving.

In 2016, three years after overthrowing the country’s democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi, Sisi sealed a $12 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The harsh austerity measures that followed brought discomfort to a majority of Egypt’s 100 million people in the following years.