The years-long Syrian conflict has resulted in the death of half a million people and forced millions more to flee the country.

As major world powers, including the United States and Russia, took different sides in the bloody civil war, Turkey was left to deal with an influx of 3.5 million Syrian refugees and the ever-present threat from terrorists on its border.

So far Turkey has spent around $40 billion on the housing and welfare of Syrians while it has received only a minuscule portion of the promised monetary support from the international community.

At the same time, Turkey has fought terrorist groups such as Daesh, which unleashed deadly attacks inside Turkey three years ago.

Ankara also had to worry about the YPG, the Syrian branch of PKK, a terrorist group that has killed tens of thousands of people in the last three decades.

The YPG, a Marxist group, views itself as a representative of the Kurds living in Syria. It has received support including arms from the United States on the pretext that it fights Daesh.

But the YPG has captured Arab-majority areas such as the oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor and ruled the locals with an iron fist often forcing children to join its ranks.

