A bomb went off inside a classroom in eastern Ghazni province, wounding at least 19 university students, an official said on Tuesday.

Arif Noori, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says 12 of the wounded are female students.

The attack took place in Ghazni University, located on the outskirts of the provincial capital, the city of Ghazni.

Noori added that two of the wounded are in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack.