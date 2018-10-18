Lebanon’s elite are walking a tightrope at the moment. Despite not being pulled into the neighbouring war in Syria, since the beginning of its eruption in 2011, Lebanon’s economy has plummeted to an all time new crisis level today. There's record debt, growth at almost nothing, rising unemployment and much talk of a possibility at some point of the central bank devaluing the local currency.

Lebanon’s politicians are in a quandary. Despite encouraging signs from donors in Paris earlier in the year—a pledge of $11 billion in grants and soft loans but tied to reform—the country’s leaders cannot agree on the make up of a new cabinet.

For many countries in the Middle East, this is often a formality which takes a day. Or two. In Lebanon’s case it could take months or years. Why?

Simply because Lebanon only has the auspices of a democratic apparatus—a parliament with deputies—but in reality the real power does not lie in who wins the most seats and can call itself the ‘government’.

In Lebanon, of the two polarised coalitions (pro Hezbollah, or pro West), which really wins is the one that gets its own apaches to run the chosen government ministries it desires. Previously the coveted ministries were defence, interior and finance.

Hezbollah know that if it tries to get those ministries, it will cause too many problems which can lead to a genuine political crisis. Instead, it trades those big guns with the others and seeks ‘alternative’ forays into power – opting instead for agriculture, parliamentary affairs and health.

Currently, months of wrangling have held up the government forming here as Hezbollah has insisted that it wants the health ministry. This is due to many factors, chiefly that Iran’s payments to the group have dwindled so it needs to compensate it with a subsidy from the Lebanese state; but also because its fighters in Syria need medical assistance. And who knows, perhaps its fighters in Lebanon in the future, during a war with Israel, will also need it?

Also, it’s worth noting that if Hezbollah did control the hospitals, they would no doubt use this as a tool to woe new supporters from other groups. Sunnis, Druze and Christians who in the past claimed to hate the Shia group and its ideologies, might adhere to them in a country with an economic meltdown and spiralling health care costs.

The problem for Saad Hariri, the deal breaker at the centre of this row, is that even if he can resolve the ongoing row about ministry posts for Christians and Druze, the health ministry post for Hezbollah will come at a very high price

Washington has made it clear to him that this would not be a smart move and has hinted that it would cut both its regular and military aid which not only causes a further financial bind in a country haemorrhaging $5 billion a year, but pushes tiny Lebanon over a line.

It’s feared that if Trump were to cut off Lebanon, then the tiny country could veer even closer into Iran’s sphere of influence and become a fully fledged Iranian proxy.

Analysts fret that Lebanon could become a convenient, bite-sized target for the West and that Israel could be unwittingly forced into attacking it, once it falls into what the West sees as an abyss.

Much depends on Trump and whether he is feeling bullish or threatened by recent developments in the region. His own policies are failing – Palestinian refugees are getting new funding from Europe, Japan, Norway and his nonsensical campaign against Iran looks to be floundering.

Even India is defying Trump’s calls for ‘secondary sanctions’ against Iran and the EU is preparing to make a mechanism allowing EU governments to buy Iranian oil.