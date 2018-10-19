Thursday October 18, saw the total political leadership of Kandahar province in Afghanistan killed.

Kandahar's powerful police chief, General Abdul Raziq Achakzai, Momin Hassankhel, the local chief of the NDS – the Afghan intelligence service – and Zalmay Wesa, the governor of Kandahar, were killed by an insider attack, dealing a massive blow both to the US occupation forces and the government in Kabul.

For the Taliban, this is a propaganda coup for two reasons. One, the senior people that were killed. The other, and arguably of longer term value, is it demonstrated its ability to strike in Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban.

Why is Kandahar important?

With a population of more than 500,000, Kandahar is Afghanistan's second largest city and critical in ensuring American supremacy over the south of the country.

The city served as the spiritual birthplace of the Taliban and was a centre for the movement. The group’s founder Mullah Mohammad Omar was also from the province.

The group emerged in the early 1990s as a group of students who promised Afghans – in a society ravaged by the Afghan-Soviet War, which then fell into warlordism – peace, security, justice and the implementation of Islamic law.