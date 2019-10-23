It has been more than six years since the launch of China’s vast global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative, and in that time, a lot has happened, to put it mildly.

The World Bank estimates that more than $500 billion worth of road, railway and other projects are planned or underway.

“Its progress has been quite impressive,” said Donghyun Park, an economist at the Asian Development Park, speaking to TRT World in his personal capacity on the sidelines of this year’s Rhodes Forum.

“Overall, it has really made a lot of headway. It is firmly established in the global economic landscape.”

In Pakistan, around $19 bn worth of energy and infrastructure have supposedly been completed or commenced under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the BRI’s flagship project. And it is not just Chinese allies, like Pakistan, which have embraced the initiative.

The BRI encompasses much of the globe, with more than 130 countries signing on. While Beijing’s rival, India, still opposes the BRI because it runs through disputed territory in Pakistan, other adversaries, such as Japan, are involved. And Beijing recently inked a deal bringing Italy into the BRI, the first G7 member to join.

China’s commitment to the BRI “continues to be very strong,” said Bruno Macaes, Portugal’s former Europe minister and author of The Dawn of Eurasia and Belt and Road, who spoke to TRT World in between sessions at this year’s Rhodes Forum.

“In some respects, it is actually ahead of schedule and delivering results earlier than Chinese authorities expected”.

Mixed bag

However, the initiative has had “some ups and downs” in recipient countries, Macaes said, including debt problems and allegations of corruption. There are also concerns that BRI projects lack transparency and environmental sustainability. The US-China trade war is causing a “retraction” Macaes said, especially as most BRI projects are financed in dollars.

To address problems with the BRI, President Xi recently unveiled a “reboot” of the initiative at China’s Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. State-owned enterprises, which are by far the largest investors in BRI, will face greater oversight, while environmental standards and anti-corruption safeguards will be enhanced.

Some criticisms of BRI are “very much exaggerated,” said Donghyun Park. To blame China for high levels of debt and corruption in host nations is “scapegoating BRI for problems that these countries already have,” he said.

China is not responsible for the economic downturn in Pakistan, for example, which is currently undergoing a severe balance of payments crisis.

“Pakistan’s economic malaise goes well beyond BRI,” he said. Taking on more debt would exacerbate Pakistan’s problems, but BRI is not the “root cause”.

Overall, CPEC has been beneficial, but it is necessary to “pause and reassess”, and the project should be “scaled down a little.”

While some criticisms of BRI are overblown, there are “legitimate concerns” about lack of transparency and sustainability, Park told TRT World. The new environmental focus is “absolutely the right direction for BRI to go,” he said, but it is too early to know if the reboot is fundamental or merely a "cosmetic" move to appease the international community.

Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based think tank, said the BRI is doing “relatively well” noting that many countries had signed on to the initiative with good results.

However, he conceded that “it’s not a perfect project, it certainly has a lot of shortcomings.”

The greatest threat facing the BRI is negative public opinion in host countries, according to Bruno Macaes. A pattern has emerged of political parties winning elections on an anti-China platform. Malaysian political parties openly campaigned on criticising Chinese influence, and Pakistan has made moves to halt or downsize Chinese projects.

Devolve

The BRI needs to become “more democratic” Macaes said. Projects must utilise more local labour and try to benefit the lives of ordinary people. China has already attempted to popularise CPEC by introducing healthcare and education components.

“The BRI cannot be rigid and inflexible. It has to be responsive to shifts in public opinion,” Macaes said.

Beijing must also loosen its control of BRI and devolve more power to recipient countries. Instead of the current system whereby Beijing maintains bilateral relations with each of those countries in a hub and spoke system, there should be collaborative projects between China and other nations in third countries.

BRI would have “greater chances of success in a more multilateral framework,” Macaes said, although China would lose some control over the initiative. “If it does not get more devolved it will run into bigger and bigger problems,” he told TRT World, adding that he sees “some awareness of that in Beijing.”