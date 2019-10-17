CAIRO — Egyptian security authorities have been conducting one of the largest clampdown campaigns in years, arresting thousands of citizens and dozens of political activists, journalists and lawyers, under increasing repression by the regime of President Abdel Fattah al Sisi. Several activists have also reported being tortured while in detention.

Renowned Egyptian human rights activist and journalist Esraa Abdel Fattah was the most recent person to be targeted by violent security persecution in recent weeks.

Abdel Fattah was abducted in Cairo after a deadly road chase on the night of October 12 2019. Two unknown vehicles chased her, forcing her to stop in the middle of the road. Abdel Fattah and a friend accompanying her were both dragged out of the car by force. They were then bundled into two separate vehicles and her friend was later dumped on a highway after she was physically assaulted.

After Abdel Fattah was taken, her whereabouts remained unknown for several hours. Her personal belongings including bags, cell phone and money were also confiscated. Her friend returned to the 'kidnapping' spot with other friends to search for her car, which they found dumped nearby with flat tyres.

Lawyers form local rights NGOs said it was an unlawful abduction, a practice repeatedly used by the Egyptian security forces.

Abdel Fattah appeared before the court the next day. She was charged with colluding with a terrorist organisation, publishing fake news and misusing social media to spread false information. She is currently being held at Al Qanater women’s prison near Cairo.

Shortly before her arrest, Abdel Fattah had supported a protest call on Facebook, which sought release of prisoners of conscience. The call was made two weeks ago by pro-state TV anchor Amr Adeeb during his show ElHekaya broadcast on MBC Egypt.

Abdel Fattah was subject to physical and psychological torture while in detention, her lawyers said. After refusing to give her phone password, one officer reportedly stripped her off her sweatshirt and used it to strangle her saying: “Your life or your password.”

According to Abdel Fattah’s account to her lawyers, the officer tied her and held her fingers to activate the fingerprint recognition of her phone.

The officer then tied her hands to the wall above her head and fastened a rope on her legs too. A few hours later she collapsed from fatigue and torture. The officer broke into her phone to see who she communicated with. She told her lawyers that she went on a hunger strike.

After being interrogated by state security, Abdel Fattah was given a 15-day detention pending investigations, on Sunday.

"They blindfolded her, handcuffed her at the time of detention; she has also been beaten and has bruises all over her body," said Fatma Serag, a lawyer with the Association of Freedom of Thought and Expression, a Cairo-based NGO.

Lawyer Khaled Ali, also working on her case, said Abdel Fattah was linked to case 488 of 2019, which includes prominent lawyer Mahienour el Massry, journalist Khaled Daoud, political science professor Hassan Nafea and labour activist Kamal Khalil among others.