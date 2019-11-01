The dusty desert town of Bhuj, with its broken gates and ruins of a glorious past, is a mixture of ancient and new. The small city serves as the headquarters of Kutch district in western India which has been flattened by several earthquakes that destroyed most of its ancient centre: the most recent one, in 2001, claimed thousands of lives.

The district of Kutch, in the northwestern part of Gujarat, is a vast expanse of parched lands that extends until neighbouring Pakistan. Only three years ago, Harmisar Lake in Bhuj was full of water and teeming with life on its shores – the fulcrum around which the life of the city turned. The lake has now dried up entirely over the last year and stands as a reminder of the enduring water crisis. The shores have come to encircle a wide cavity with a muddy bottom, cracked and arid.

India has coped with a severe heatwave this summer while the monsoon rains were delayed in some areas of the northwest. In Gujarat, rising temperatures have compounded one of the worst droughts of the last thirty years. The state suffered a 76 percent deficit on its average rainfall during the southwest monsoon in 2018 and delayed seasonal showers made people fear for another season of scarcity.

“We have analysed rainfall data, and we understood that earlier rainfalls started at the end of June, with July as peak showers time, to slowly decrease. Now if you look at the rainfall patterns, it starts at the end of July or even in August,” Vijay Kumar, head of the Gujarat Institute of Desert Ecology (GUIDE) explained to TRT World.

Erratic rainfall and drought are a curse for arid regions whose farmers rely on rainwater for their crops, yet in Kutch, the lack of water is not news. In Kutch a 3-year-cycle of drought and two years of over-rain is considered a standard pattern and local tribal communities have developed ways to cope with scarcity, in fact, their entire culture revolves around scarcity.

Somehow, history seems to be repeating itself in Kutch.

In 1819 the Rann of Kutch, the Thar Desert’s salt marsh, was rocked by a strong earthquake that made the Indus river change its course and shift west into Pakistan: the quake created a ridge that was named Allah Bund, the dam of God.

As a consequence of these tectonic changes, but also due to the damming upstream, many rivers have been drying up in Kutch in the last 200 years, aggravating a longstanding water crisis. The crescent-shaped peninsula, with its 45 thousand square kilometres pushing out into the ocean, geologically is like an island.

During the rainy season, the shallow marsh of the Rann gets slowly submerged with seawater cutting its only bridge to the mainland. In such a delicate and ever-changing ecosystem, the effects of climate change on rainfalls patterns and temperatures have further increased land degradation. The phenomenon is particularly evident in the Banni region: a unique ecosystem of wetland turning into grassland, which once used to be the largest and finest of the subcontinent. A land with a long history of migratory pastoralism.

Today, the famous grassland that forms the outer belt of the Rann is an expanse of muddy and cracked soil speckled by a thin salt crust that covers it with a shiny film. With the increasing salinisation and desertification of the land, many herders had no choice but to migrate in search of better livelihood.

The degradation of the grassland has also been partly due to the introduction of an alien species that have undermined the native ones. Banni is today invaded by prosopis juliflora, a shrub locally known as gando baval, planted in an attempt to contain desertification.

“Prosobis was imported from Peru to Australia, Africa and India in the 60s as it can survive in dry areas, but it’s an invasive alien plant, considered among the top 100 invasive plants in the world,” points out Vijay Kumar.

The plant is today the only green cover of the otherwise desert plains. Some poor communities have turned to charcoal production, given its availability and sizable market, proving once again the resilience and adaptive attitude of its inhabitants.

Driving north of Bhuj through the Banni grassland, the barren landscape is dotted with thorny bushes here and there with herds of buffaloes and cows lazily moving forward in a cloud of dust. Tiny mud villages of the local tribal communities are scattered across the desert plains.

The clanking noise sometimes breaks the silence of a speeding truck on the only road. “Tell Modi (the current PM) that our animals are dying,” Niyamat Bai, a tiny old lady belonging to the Maldhari nomadic community says with a grin, “only herders with big livestock get subsidies, nothing for our goats.”

Maldharis, like Rabaris, are pastoralist tribes that traditionally moved around the barren lands between Gujarat and Rajasthan. Before the Partition of British India, they would graze until Sindh, in what is today Pakistan. Yet these days many Maldharis have settled down and travel only in times of severe drought with many resorting to embroidery as a means to earn money.

This year the government has joined hands with local NGOs to set up some 400 cattle camps across the region, but the pre-monsoon drought has forced many herders to migrate out of the district to fetch fodder.

“Our data of over 12 years shows that during drought cycles migration of Maldharis with their livestock has been very high,” explains Ramesh Bhatti, programme director of Sahjeevan Trust, a Bhuj-based organisation that works with local communities.