Pressure on Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi increased on Wednesday as Shiite cleric Muqtada al Sadr declined Mahdi’s invitation for a new alliance instead of early elections.

The anti-government demonstrations, protesting a lack of basic services and high unemployment took Iraq by storm on October 1 and are now entering the sixth day of the second round with tens of thousands demonstrating in the streets.

Both Sadr and Hadi al Amiri, two influential leaders who once supported the government are determined to take Mahdi down.

Sadr heads the major political bloc in the parliament, Sairoon, and Amiri’s alliance of Iran-backed Shiite militia, al Fatah, holds the second-largest number of seats in parliament.

“The bloodshed won’t stop if you don’t step down. I warn you that if you don’t resign, Iraq will turn into Syria and Yemen,” Sadr said in a social media statement.

“I will not participate in any alliances or factions anymore.”

Sadr’s statement came after Mahdi challenged his call for resignation earlier, saying that political reconciliation is an easier solution to the current conflict because declaring early elections requires the majority of votes in the parliament, which is 165.

The quickest way to replace the government, Mahdi said, would be an agreement by two major blocs on a new government.