Argentina elected Alberto Fernandez as the new president on Sunday night. The economic crisis has hit the South American nation hard, but voters have backed the country’s populist-leftist Peronist party, as the political pendulum swings from right to left.

Early results showed that Fernandez received over 47 percent of the vote ahead of conservative Mauricio Macri, who received 41 percent of the vote.

In the lead up to the elections, opinion polls had suggested Fernandez’s win would be bigger. As Alberto Fernandez is set to take office with former President Cristina Fernandez, who will join him as vice-President elect.

Polling stations closed at 6pm on Sunday.

After the count was made and the votes confirmed, President Mauricio conceded defeat.

At a lively rally in the capital, Fernandez supporters broke into song in front of the podium where the politicians stood, in downtown neighbourhood of Chacarita in Buenos Aires.

Before Alberto could take the microphone, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner had to quell crowds rejoicing and shouting loudly on several occasions.

"Today, Alberto is the president of all Argentines," she said.

Alberto Fernandez promised a discourse to bring back the good times to Argentina.

“The only thing that concerns us is that Argentines stops suffering once and for all,” he said.

But not all Argentines are celebrating.

“I had the hope it would go to a run-off,” explains mother of two Eugenia María Felizia, a 49 year old professional tour guide who voted for Macri.

“What happened lately is that the economy was very difficult, especially for the middle and lower middle class, as well as small and medium sized businesses. People were hoping for something else.”

As the result came in Argentines were divided on what this means for the future of their country.

“The result is not astonishing to me since we are in a crisis. Peronism always ends up being the quickest option to move forward,” says Emanuel Franco a 30 year old governmental worker from Reconquista, in the northern province of Santa Fe.

For many Argentines there were deeper lying issues which affected their vote to bring back the Peronists.

The 31 year old father of one, who works as a course secretary at a photography school, Luciano Cogoma voted for Alberto Fernandez because he wanted to send out a strong message against the previous politics of Macri.

In the lead up to the Argentine presidential elections Alberto Fernandez convincingly beat Mauricio Macri in the Primary elections.

A day after the local peso lost 25 percent of its value alongside inflation and there’s also been a fall to real wages.