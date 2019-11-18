Tensions between the Greek police and student activists, leftists and anarchists are on the rise, only four months after a right-wing party swept snap legislative elections.

Thousands descended on the Athens Polytechnic University on Sunday to commemorate the 1973 student uprising that set in motion a string of events which led to the fall of Greece’s military junta.

Later in the day, an estimated 10,000 marched through downtown Athens, where the police had deployed around 5,000 officers. Among the units deployed was the Delta Force, a new police motorcycle squad.

Addressing the Greek parliament on Friday, Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Eleftherios Oikonomou said police had been instructed to intervene in cases of vandalism and violence, among other offences. He assured lawmakers there would be a “measured response”.

Demonstrators marched from Klafthmonos Square in central Athens, passed the Hellenic Parliament, and stopped at the US embassy, where they chanted against American imperialism.

After the march, riot police held a tense standoff with demonstrators in the central Athens neighbourhood of Exarchia. Protesters shined green laser lights on the police and hurled stones and bottles.

Drones and helicopters buzzed above.

Small skirmishes ended quickly when police stormed the neighbourhood’s central square. Police arrested 28 people and detained another 13, according to local media reports.

After November 17 commemorations in recent years, clashes erupted in Exarchia, with demonstrators raining down Molotov cocktails and stones on police officers.

The annual commemoration of the uprising came only a week after riot police were criticised for attacking student demonstrators at the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB).

Contacted by TRT World, a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office declined to comment.

'Hoodlums'

In July, the right-wing New Democracy party ousted Syriza in legislative elections. The following month, the government pushed through parliament a law that repealed campus sanctuary – which barred police from entering university campuses.

Introduced in 1982, the campus sanctuary law has been repealed and reinstated several times over the decades.

At the time, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended abolishing the campus sanctuary, arguing that it protected students and faculty from “hoodlums” that “police” universities.

The AUEB clashes come at a time of spiking unrest, with activists increasingly rallying against the evictions of refugee squats and the new government’s pushing forward with plans to encourage investment and privatisation.