One of the world’s most important shipping lanes is celebrating its 150th anniversary. The Suez Canal links the Indian Ocean, through the Red Sea, with the Mediterranean making it a key node for global trade.

The canal was excavated between 1859 and 1869, a mammoth task at the time which involved drafting 20,000 men every 10 months working long hours, poorly paid and often in dangerous working conditions.

Before the French diplomat-turned-developer of the Suez Canal, Ferdinand de Lesseps, convinced Mohamed Said Pasha, the then governor of Egypt, into giving him the concession to build the canal, historically, the idea dates back more than 3,000 years to the time of the Pharaohs.

Since then, there have been several attempts to build a canal that would connect the Red Sea with the Meditteranean. The expansive Roman Empire and the Ottoman Empire also conceived the idea, however, it was often deemed too expensive.

When the Suez Canal was opened, it was a cause for celebration, but for Egypt, the cost of the project would lead it to, slowly but surely, cede power to imperial European powers.

The cost of the project in today’s money was more than $1.5 billion, a significant amount for the time. Ultimately that cost led to Said Pasha selling most of his shares to the British in 1875 for about $50 million in today’s money. French interests owned the majority stake in the Suez Canal.

For the British and French empires, the Suez Canal was of significant geostrategic and economic importance. The canal, as well as being a feat of engineering, also cut the time for ships to traverse to Asia.