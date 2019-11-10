WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb attack kills at least eight civilians in Syria's Tal Abyad
Turkey's defence ministry says the PKK/YPG terror attack in Salik Atik village also wounded 20 people.
Car bomb attack kills at least eight civilians in Syria's Tal Abyad
A woman walks by a crater caused by a car bomb explosion in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria on November 10, 2019. / AFP
November 10, 2019

At least eight civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in a car bomb triggered by YPG/PKK terrorists in Tal Abyad town in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday. 

"Innocent civilians have once again been slaughtered by murderous PKK/YPG terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter, adding the IED attack occurred in the south of Tal Abyad.

Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring –– launched on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, help in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.  

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more details.

Recommended

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million Syrian refugees.  

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres south of Turkey's border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.  

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union –– has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot. 

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas