At least eight civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in a car bomb triggered by YPG/PKK terrorists in Tal Abyad town in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

"Innocent civilians have once again been slaughtered by murderous PKK/YPG terrorists," the ministry said on Twitter, adding the IED attack occurred in the south of Tal Abyad.

Tal Abyad and Ras al Ayn were cleared of terrorists during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring –– launched on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria and east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, help in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

TRT World'sObaida Hitto has more details.