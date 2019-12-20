The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor said on Friday she wanted to open a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Prosecutor Fatou Besouda added that before doing so she would ask the Hague-based tribunal to rule on the territory over which it has jurisdiction, as Israel decided not to be a member of the court.

"I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine," Bensouda said in a statement.

"In brief, I am satisfied that war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."

The statement did not specify the perpetrators of the alleged crimes.

It drew swift condemnation from Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling it “a dark day for truth and justice.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ICC has no jurisdiction to investigate in the Palestinian Territories.

"The court has no jurisdiction in this case. The ICC only has jurisdiction over petitions submitted by sovereign states. But there has never been a Palestinian state," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Bensouda launched a preliminary probe in January 2015 into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and the Palestinian territories, in the wake of the 2014 Gaza war, launched by Israel.