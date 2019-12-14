Turkey's former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu launched a new political party on Friday.

Davutoglu, who served as prime minister between 2014 to 2016 and chairman of the governing AK Party, formally presented the Future Party at a ceremony in Ankara on Friday.

"As a party, we reject a style of politics where there is a cult of the leader and passive personnel," Davutoglu said, standing beneath a large banner featuring the revered founder of the Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

In a long speech, Davutoglu, 60, said that "it won't be possible to have a democratic society with the system continuing like this".

Davutoglu resigned from AK Party in September.

Analysts say Davutoglu is seeking to peel away conservative voters from the AK Party, and few expect him to attract more than a fraction of the electorate.