Living in exile in Mexico, former Bolivian president Evo Morales was recently asked in a televised interview about the reasons behind his ousting and the first thing he pointed out was lithium and the projects he pursued in an attempt to position Bolivia at the top of global energy transition.

Bolivia is home to the world's largest lithium reserves. The soft metal is an essential component for the production of electric cars, smartphones and laptop batteries. While big Western businesses have been eyeing Bolivia's lithium mines for over a decade, the Morales-led government made sure that the so-called 'white gold' reserves remained out of bounds to outsiders and an exclusive property of the state. Two years after coming to power, he introduced strong licencing controls, making it difficult for big businesses to extract raw lithium at throwaway prices.

"When Morales came to power in 2006, Frutcas, a peasants union from Potosi, presented the government a project to declare lithium a strategic resource allowing only state controlled exploitation," said Federico Nacif, a senior sociologist who coordinates a team at the National University of Quilmes in Buenos Aires, conducting research on lithium in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia.

"Morales founded YLB [Bolivia’s national lithium firm] in 2008, developed and controlled every and any mining site. Lithium was declared a strategic resource and Bolivia started to pave a slow but sovereign process to enter the world market, not only as a resource provider, but as a producer of final stage products.

“It's the global energy transition taking place in front of our eyes. And if we were to compare lithium with oil, Bolivia would be the new Saudi Arabia. But it's not."

The tight government regulations prevented major transnational mining firms such as France's Eramet, America's FMC and South Korea's Posco from entering Bolivia's lithium market. They failed to negotiate with the Morales government, which refused to budge on its demand — that for the development of lithium, both national mining company Comibol and YLB have to be equal partners. Many mining firms eventually moved to Argentina.

Morales managed to keep Bolivia's business elite and mining oligarchs at bay, thanks to the growing size of the country's economy. The Financial Times wrote in 2014 that Morales' mining policy has helped the country earn some economic dividends. “Proof of the success of Morales’s economic model is that since coming to power he has tripled the size of the economy while ramping up record foreign reserves.”

But Morales always walked a tightrope. Local media criticised the president for being slow in "jumping onto the white gold rush". With the nationalisation of mining assets, Comcipo, a civic body in the country's mining hub Potosi, began mobilising against Morales as early as the state lithium projects began in 2008, by demanding royalties. By 2010, royalties in liberated mining markets such as Argentina and Chile had already started flushing into the coffers of civic bodies. But the delay in Bolivia due to government controls began to cause disappointment among many local businessmen and middle class professionals.

Comcipo’s main advisor on lithium is Juan Carlos Zuleta, an economist with strong ties to the global lithium industry. He is also an advisor of the mining hedge fund Seeking Alpha and the Lithium Council of Chile. Zuleta has been a bitter critic of Morales. In the spring of 2019, a few months prior to Morales' ousting, Zuleta took aim at the embattled president when Bolivia signed a lithium deal with Germany's ACI Systems, a private company which develops lithium for industrial use. He said Morales was giving up Bolivia’s resources to Germany.

Nacif, the sociologist, says Zuleta's criticism was out of step with reality. “Morales conducted hard negotiations with the Germans in order to develop a sovereign and strategic industry that would potentially play a major role in the global market," Nacif said.

"No one gives up and transfers technology easily, it’s the hardest thing to achieve and develop. Bolivia’s lithium policy has been divergent, instead of convergent policy towards global powers and the role that’s been designated to South American countries as merely raw material providers.”