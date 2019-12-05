The European Parliament’s (EP) vote to confirm the commission of Ursula von der Leyen, a centre-right politician from Germany, brought hope to Hungary’s staunch anti-migration party that the EU might clamp down on migration entirely.

The Fidesz party’s EP group said in a statement “there is a need for a new chapter in the functioning of the European Union, a profound turnaround in immigration and economic policy, which is possible more than ever with the new European Commission," after the vote on November 27.

The von der Leyen Commission was confirmed with 461 votes in favour, 157 against and 89 abstentions. The EU Commission (EC) wields decision-enforcing power, proposes legislation, makes sure EU treaties are upheld and oversees everyday operations of the 28-member union.

Hungary’s choice for the Commission of the the EU’s Neighbourhood and Enlargement portfolio, Oliver Varhelyi, caused controversy among certain members of the EP.

Varhelyi, who will oversee accession to the EU by applicant states and relations with countries on the EU border, is a longtime member of the far-right Fidesz party which runs Hungary’s government and has courted controversy in the EU.

End of ‘migration debate’?

Varhelyi’s nomination came after the EP’s Committee on Legal Affairs blocked over concerns about conflicts of interest Hungary’s first nominee, Laszlo Trocscanyi, a former justice minister who has criticised multiculturalism and migration.

Fidesz’s leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has rallied against liberal causes and stated his desire to create an ‘illiberal’ democracy in the style of Russia, implementing changes criticised as anti-democratic.

Fidesz has ruled Hungary since 2012. The party has maintained a constitutional majority since 2014, allowing for widespread changes without input or resistance from the opposition.

Detractors have accused Fidesz of attempting to limit judicial independence, freedom of educational institutions, laws that target nonprofits that help asylum seekers and government-funded media campaigns against migration, specifically from Muslim-majority countries.

Opposition politicians from the Momentum Movement, a liberal Hungarian party, abstained from voting to confirm van der Leyen’s commission.

Momentum MEP Katalin Cseh wrote in a social media post that Varhelyi “refused to respond” to questions about his independence from Fidesz and “backdoor” deals that helped form the new commission.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the Hungarian government directed TRT World to comments Orban made during a radio interview, saying Varhelyi’s appointment the “biggest diplomatic success of the past ten years”.

The “debate” on migration needs a “good closure”, Orban said.