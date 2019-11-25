Filmmaking student Faiq Faizan left his native Kashmir with his parents when he was just four years old and the Indian capital of New Delhi has been home ever since.

The 25-year-old was spared the worst excesses of the conflict in his home region and was therefore relatively detached from the experience of Kashmiris who have witnessed decades of armed conflict.

That mindset shifted with the revocation of the region’s constitutionally-guaranteed nominal autonomy in August, known as Article 370, by the hard-right Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He said for the first time he felt alienated and humiliated in his adopted home of Delhi.

The mental strain of the anti-Kashmiri sentiment and lack of empathy for natives of the region that came coupled with the repealing of Article 50 forced him to act, not just to help himself but others too.

Faizan and his friends organised mental health workshops for Kashmiris in Delhi suffering from anxiety, repression of mental health issues, trauma, and depression.

With the help of a psychotherapist, they have succeeded in making Kashmiris aware of mental health and its significance.

Nevertheless, Faizan still believes that the issue of how Kashmiris deal with decades of war and political tumult has not properly been addressed.

The crisis, which pitted Kashmiris seeking independence against the Indian state, has resulted in a litany of psychological ailments, exacerbated by recent developments, such as a lockdown on communications in Indian-administered Kashmir that has left the people of the region isolated from goings on both locally and internationally.

Since 1987, Kashmiris have experienced direct armed conflict but also abuses by Indian forces, in what is one of the most densely militarised regions in the world. Human rights groups have long recorded such violations.

They include acts of individual violence, such as invasive body frisking, beatings, and sexual, as well as physical abuse. Examples of collective violence include home searches, curfews, and the brutal treatment of posters through the use of tear gas and buckshot pellets, which have resulted in a spate of deaths and eye injuries in the region.

'Epidemic'

According to psychiatric experts, such behaviours by Indian forces have left an undisputed mark on the mental health of residents.

A 2015 survey of mental health issues in Kashmir by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS) found that mental health problems had reached epidemic proportions.

Researchers found that 1.6 million adults showed significant signs of depression, around one million suffered from symptoms of anxiety and an estimated 19 percent of adults displayed symptoms of PTSD. A staggering 93 percent of Kashmiris had experienced conflict related trauma.