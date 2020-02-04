Anti-government demonstrators faced off against followers of influential cleric Muqtada Sadr in protest squares across Iraq on Tuesday, a day after one demonstrator was killed in a clash between the two sides.

Sadr, an enigmatic militiaman-turned-politician, backed the anti-government rallies when they erupted in October but has split with other demonstrators over the nomination of Mohammad Allawi as prime minister.

The cleric endorsed Allawi while other protesters rejected him, charging he is too close to the ruling elite they have been demonstrating against for four months.

Protest turns violent

In the southern city of Diwaniyah on Tuesday, the rift escalated into a fistfight between young anti-regime demonstrators and Sadr backers, who are recognisable by their signature blue head caps, an AFP correspondent said.

Police intervened to separate the two camps but the young protesters broke into chants against Sadr, Iraqi authorities as well as Iran, accused by demonstrators of backing the government's crackdown against them.

Sadr took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in an apparent attempt to calm the tensions.

"The 'blue hats' have a duty to peacefully secure schools and service centres, not to defend me or suppress the voices that chant against me," he said.

Tensions have been high in protest squares in recent days between youths furious at Allawi's nomination and Sadrists.