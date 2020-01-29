Donald Trump’s proposed plan to resolve the longstanding Israeli occupation of Palestine has once again shaken the political kaleidoscope in the US as well as Middle Eastern politics.

The "win-win" decision described by Trump was roundly condemned by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas as a “conspiracy” against the Palestinian people.

Yet more than 29 years ago George H W Bush withheld loans from Israel unless it promised to come to the negotiating table and curtail illegal settlement construction. Trump’s approach, however, sets the US on a publically different course.

The acceptance and legalisation of Israeli colonial expansion will, in time, enshrine a new political benchmark for US politics with Trump as the flag bearer.

Since the beginning of his term in 2016, Trump has not hidden his intentions to shape the region and in particular the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a manner that tilts the scales decisively in favour of Israel.

In the process, the trajectory of US policy towards the Palestinians, already deferential to Israeli interests, has lost any semblance of partiality.

First came the recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel in December 2017 and then in March 2019, the US proceeded to recognise the occupied Golan heights.

Both announcements have marked a departure from the public rhetoric of US policy. In private, however, George W Bush junior in 2004 had conceded to Ariel Sharon that illegal settlements would be part of a future solution.