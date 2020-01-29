French luxury goods giant LVMH posted record 2019 sales of more than $55 billion (50 billion euros) Tuesday and said it would strive to stretch its lead in the global market this year.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury retailer, added that its net profit had jumped by 13 per cent from 2018 to $7.89 billion (7.17 billion euros) .

"We can count on the strength of our brands and the agility of our teams to reinforce, once again in 2020, our leadership in the universe of high-quality products," chairman and chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

The group recorded sales of $59 billion (53.7 billion euros), an annualised gain of 15 per cent.