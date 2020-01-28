Syrian regime forces took control of a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday in a significant advance for regime leader Bashar al Assad as he seeks to recapture territory in the country's northwest, a war monitor and state media said.

Assad's campaign to regain Idlib province, the last opposition bastion in a nearly nine-year-long civil war, has sparked a new exodus of thousands of civilians towards the border of Turkey, which backs some opposition groups fighting Assad.

Syrian broadcaster Al Ikhbariya said regime forces entered Maarat al Numan, 33 km (20 miles) south of Idlib city, on Tuesday and were combing its districts while advancing further into the town. The regime's news agency SANA said later the forces had "liberated most of the town's districts."

"Fighting is now going on inside," said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdul Rahman, adding that regime and Russian warplanes are pounding the area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said via WhatsApp that regime forces "took full control" of Maarat al Numan, the second largest town in Idlib province, after entering it backed by Russian air strikes.