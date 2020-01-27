This past Thursday in an occupied Jerusalem, world leaders gathered along with the president and prime minister of Israel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the destruction of the Auschwitz camp.

It was problematic enough to hold a commemoration for the massacre of European Jews that took place in Europe, inside the Middle East. On top of it, this meeting was held in Jerusalem, rather than Tel Aviv, to no opposition.

That this took place in Israel rather than Poland, where the camp was and then later liberated, speaks to the notion many politicians are seeking to indoctrinate into the masses: anti-Semitism is equitable to anti-Zionism, and the centre for the Jews of the world is now in Israel.

The French recently passed a law outlawing anti-Zionism by equating it to anti-Semitism.

Ergo, all Jews are Israeli, and all Israelis are Jews – there should be no need to explain the flaws in this logic.

It is problematic for Israel to associate all Jews to an ethnonational, and wholly religious, state. As world leaders discuss the global rise in anti-Semitism, it begs the question, might this association be one of the causes?

The insistence on linking the global Jewish community to a state that has been condemned numerous times by the international community for its harsh policies on Palestinians puts many Jews in a precarious position. They now make critics of Israel by default critics of Jews, and quite plainly on-the-ground this is not the case without their encouragement.

The critical Polish stance on the commemoration supports my argument. The government chose to refuse the invitation to Israel and instead held a commemoration at the site of Auschwitz. This was in protest to Russian efforts to maximise the positive actions of the former Soviet Union, instead centring on an under-the-table pact with Germany, akin to Skyes-Picot, carving out Eastern Europe and distributing power amongst themselves.

Despite this, Russia, France, the US, Italy, Canada, and several other nations were present at the meeting, many with high-level representatives if not their top leaders.