One September evening ten years ago, Amir was taking a brisk walk through the empty streets of Baramulla, not far from the border with Pakistan in Kashmir, when a group of Indian security forces opened fire at him near the old bridge.

“There had been clashes throughout the day, but it was calm at that time,” says Amir, 30, in the shade of the room where he is sitting cross-legged on the wooden floor. His face carries the marks of the shot that changed his life.

“I have undergone a lot of surgeries all over India,” he says, “but I’m still completely blind.”

Hundreds of metal balls hit him in his upper body, and he lost sight in both his eyes. Amirwas the first reported victim of pellet gunsin India-administered Kashmir. It was 2010, the year when security forces in the disputed territory were equipped with a new, devastating weapon to crush protests.

Conventionally used to kill animals, it’s not employed anywhere else on humans inside India – outside of Kashmir.

Pellet-firing pump-action shotguns, loaded with cartridges filled with 450-600 sharp lead pellets that burst when fired, with a wide shot radius - have been increasingly used for crowd-control in the Kashmir Valley. According to the protocol, it should be aimed at the ground, yet Indian security forces often aim at the faces and chests of protesters.

Amnesty International and other human rights organisations have repeatedly called on Indian authorities to ban the use of pellet guns to control unrest in Kashmir. Despite being termed as “non-lethal”, pellet guns have been responsible for blinding hundreds of people and killing at least 20since July 2016, according to Amnesty International, who has profiled dozens in Kashmir who have lost, partially or totally, their eyesight.

Nestled in the Himalayas, Kashmir is at the centre of an unresolved territorial dispute between India and Pakistan, since the two countries were created from the ashes of British India, in 1947. From the end of the 80s, the territory under Indian control has been squashed between the Kashmiri separatist armed insurgency and the brutal repression of Indian security forces, that took a huge toll on the population longing for Azadi, or freedom.

The militancy (morally and logistically supported by Pakistan, historically), has given Delhi a free hand to impose on Kashmir – often described as “paradise on earth” by poets and writers – a de facto occupation, turning it into the most militarised territory in the world.

Kashmir is a place where people get killed (and blinded) even in times of peace and where torture is systematically used against civilians. On August 5, 2019, in the most far-reaching move in the region in the last thirty years, the Indian government stripped Kashmir of its autonomous status, jailed its top leaders and muzzled 8 million people under an unprecedented lockdown.

Violence erupts cyclically in Kashmir. In the summer of 2016, the valley was rocked by a fresh wave of protests. Asif was 9-years-old when he was shot near his house in Anantnag. It was one week after Hizb ul Mujahideen’s famous commander, Burhan Wani, was killed by Indian security forces and the curfew that lasted 53 days had temporarily been lifted.

“I was going to the shop when a police vehicle passed by, and some boys started throwing stones at it. Police shot them, and I’ve been hit by 15 pellets,” says Asif. One pellet hit him in his right eye, where he has lost all sight. Despite the difficulties from his reduced vision, Asif did not drop out of school and kept studying with the help of his friends.

The killing of Burhan Wani in July 2016 thrust the valley into months of unrest. Wani was a young and much-beloved militant, very popular on social media and among young Kashmiris. A generation born in the years when the chokehold of India’s forces on civilians got tighter, pushing many towards resistance.

“Wani’s martyrdom was the spark that lighted up the entire valley. The government imposed a four-months long curfew, while separatist leaders called for a continuous strike,” recalls photographer Camillo Pasquarelli, who has covered the 2016 uprising and met dozens of pellet victims who were blinded that summer, “Hundreds of young boys filled the streets protesting against ‘Indian occupation’. Since July 2016, security forces responded using pellet guns extensively.”

That summer, the Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has admitted having fired more than 2000 pellet cartridges to disperse protesters in the two weeks following Wani’s killing. Over 50 percent of the 317 people injured that year, had been hit in the eyes.

The federal police claim pellet guns are the least lethal option to contain violent protests. According to the report “My world is dark” by the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP), a human-rights watchdog in Kashmir, 3800 cases of pellet injuries and blinding have been registered since 2016.