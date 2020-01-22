Jeff Bezos, billionaire and owner of Amazon and The Washington Post was the victim of a phone hack in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message that seemed to come from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to The Guardian.

The encrypted message from Crown Prince Mohammed allegedly included a virus that hacked the billionaire's phone by means of a video file sent to Bezos, according to digital forensic analysis.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the report that the kingdom is behind the hacking Bezos' phone was "absurd."

"Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind hacking of Mr Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd," the Saudi Arabian embassy said on its Twitter account.

Bezos and Crown Prince Mohammed were, according to The Guardian, having an apparently friendly conversation on May 1, 2018, when the video file was sent.

Within hours, a significant amount of data was extracted from Bezos's phone, with little indication over what was examined.

The news has been described as "extraordinary", and will likely backfire on MBS' effort to bring to attract foreign investors to the country. This comes following sweeping purges, crackdowns and alleged human rights violations as he seeks to transform the Saudi Kingdom in his own image.

The news also carries grave implications following leaks of intimate details on Bezos' private life published by the National Enquirer, only 9 months after the hack.

The revelations are expected to bring sharp scrutiny into the actions of the crown prince and his aides following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was lured, killed and dismembered within the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia maintains Khashoggi's murder was a "rogue operation," and has sentenced eight for their role in the murder after a secret trial described as as a sham by human rights groups worldwide.

Digital trail