Turkey's treasury and finance minister said the country expected to attract $15 billion in direct foreign investments this year.

The Turkish Lira should become a competitive currency as regional risks continue, Berat Albayrak said at the press meeting in Istanbul.

Underlining that Turkey is a "producing, exporting" country, he said "regional risks were here yesterday, are here today and will be here tomorrow".

He stressed that the country's year-end inflation was below the government's target of 15.9 percent thanks to "strong support" by all shareholders and said that "inflation will continue to be the most important anchor for 2020 and onwards".

Albayrak said the country would leave 2019 behind with a soft landing that "went down in history" and with a positive growth rate.

The Turkish economy expanded 0.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019 after contracting 2.3 percent in the first quarter and 1.6 percent in the second quarter, on an annual basis.