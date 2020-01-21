Australia on Monday boosted emergency funding for small businesses hit by bush fires that have ravaged the country for months, as the mounting costs of the disaster cast doubt on the government’s ability to deliver a promised budget surplus.

The fires have killed 29 people and millions of animals, destroyed more than 2,500 homes and razed an area roughly a third the size of Germany since September, and scores of fires continued to burn on the east coast despite recent rain.

The Australian Open got underway on schedule in relatively clear air in Melbourne on Monday, after thick bushfire smoke caused havoc with preparations last week and forced one player to retire from qualifying.

“I definitely was concerned, and am ... That is still a concern for pretty much everyone,” seven-times Australian Open champion Serena Williams told reporters.

Budget repair after years of deficits was a key promise ahead of last year’s election but Treasurer Josh Frydenberg sidestepped a question about whether the promised $3.4 billion surplus for the year to June 2020 could be delivered.

“I’m not in a position to give a firm answer to that question because the full economic impact is still uncertain ... Our focus is not on the surplus per se,” he told reporters.

The federal government has so far committed $1.4 billion for bushfire recovery and has already trimmed its earlier forecast surplus for 2019-2020 by that amount.

Grants for small businesses affected by the fires would be raised to $34,000 each, from $10,300 announced earlier, and interest-free loans up to $343,000 also would be available, the government said on Monday.