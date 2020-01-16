Facing an outpour of international condemnation, Egypt accused the four detained staff members of Turkey's Anadolu Agency of spreading "false news" and working with the Muslim Brotherhood, a group outlawed by Egyptian authorities.

Police raided their Cairo office on Tuesday and formally arrested them on Wednesday at a time of rising tensions between the rival nations.

Hilmi Balci, one of the four Anadolu Agency employees detained, has been released, Anadolu Agency's director general said.

The United States, an ally of both Turkey and Egypt, said it had seen news reports on the raid and arrests.

"If true, we call on the Egyptian government to release the detained journalists and allow for a free and open press in Egypt," a State Department spokesperson said.

The German foreign office criticised Egypt over the arrests.

“The German Foreign Office is concerned over the search of Turkish news agency Anadolu’s Cairo office and the arrest of four employees,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“We have often expressed our worries about the situation of press freedom in Egypt. We believe that a free and diverse press is extremely important for a functioning social system.

New York-based rights group Committee to Protect Journalists slammed the arrests, saying " journalists operating in Egypt should not have to work in fear that they will be used to settle political scores between countries."

"Authorities must immediately release the Anadolu News Agency staffers arrested yesterday and stop using false news charges to harass and silence the media," CPJ added.

Journalists from Pakistan and Azerbaijan also slammed the Cairo raids.

Troll farm

The Egyptian Interior Ministry charged that the news bureau was a front for a "Turkish troll farm ... intent on broadcasting false news about the country's political, economic, security and rights situation."